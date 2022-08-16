World Warning: Possible direct conflict between nuclear powers? "U.S. moves lead to..." US moves leading to the involvement in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of Ukraine, may lead to direct military conflict of the nuclear powers. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 16, 2022 | 11:01 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Evgenia Parajanian

The moves of the USA leading to the involvement in a hybrid confrontation with Russia in the context of Ukraine, may lead to an escalation and a direct military conflict of the nuclear powers, it was announced by the Russian Embassy in Washington.



In the diplomatic mission, they pointed out that they paid attention to the rhetoric of the US administration that Russia's activities allegedly do not correspond to the status of a responsible nuclear state.



The embassy believes that it is terrible to hear accusations against Russia due to irresponsibility in the nuclear field from the country that dropped a nuclear bomb on civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.



The statement also adds that the activities of the United States of America, regardless of the interests and security of other countries, contribute to the increase of nuclear risks.



In the Russian embassy, they advised Washington to "take a closer look at its own policy in the nuclear sphere, instead of baselessly accusing those countries whose views on the world order do not coincide with the American".