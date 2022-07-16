World The US needs a war of attrition until the last Ukrainian standing The US Congress has approved the budgetary allocation of one hundred million dollars for the training of Ukrainian pilots, according to "Defense News". Source: Novosti Saturday, July 16, 2022 | 15:40 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the source, the training to fly F-15 and F-16 fighters will take about three months.

State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov in an interview with FAN called the idea of a three-month training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to pilot American planes, which was approved by the US Congress allocating 100 million dollars for this purpose, an alarming and at the same time dubious undertaking.



"First of all, this means that, since they are taught on American planes, the possibility of supplying these planes to the combat zone is being considered. Second, I can't even imagine an experienced pilot who could learn to fly in a modern combat aircraft in three months. So, even if the planes are delivered, Ukrainian pilots are still considered cannon fodder. The more Ukrainians and Russians die, the better for the Americans. The United States needs a war of attrition to the last Ukrainian standing," the parliamentarian explained.



Oleg Morozov emphasized that from the military result point of view, this idea of the Congress is doomed to failure.



At the same time, he noted that the US tried, at least clumsily, to hide its involvement in the Ukrainian crisis, but now they are "playing it openly".