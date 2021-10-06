World Criticism of Western EU members: You don't know how important Western Balkans is Western Balkans must not be perceived as Europe's backyard, but as a key region without which there is no progress, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó stated. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 08:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Péter Szijjártó said at a panel discussion on NATO's strategy in Warsaw on Tuesday, that he was not sure that Western European countries were fully aware of the importance of security and stability in the region, and one of the reasons could be that they are geographically far from him, reports MTI.



Szijjártó said it was controversial that the EU had not made progress with integration, and that Western ministers often complained that countries like Russia, China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were trying to influence the region.



"How can we win the game if we do not go out on the field? If the EU cannot integrate the region, others will do it," the minister asked.



Szijjártó praised the fact that NATO received three countries from the region, and added that "unfortunately, the EU is much slower in that regard."



He also drew attention to the danger of migration waves, saying it is one of the most important migrant routes through the Western Balkans. He reiterated that Hungary supports the "open door policy" as well as the enlargement of the EU and NATO.