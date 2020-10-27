World 0

Lavrov is not coming to Serbia: Russian minister in self-isolation due to coronavirus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in self-isolation due to contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

Source: Tanjug
Foto: Epa / COSTAS BALTAS / POOL
Foto: Epa / COSTAS BALTAS / POOL

All previously planned visits and meetings are postponed, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia announced, Russian media report.

Let us remind you, Lavrov was supposed to start a two-day visit to Serbia tomorrow, during which he was supposed to meet with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the state leadership.

A spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marija Zaharova, took to Facebook and said that the minister was feeling well.

Повторяю здесь то, что сказали агентствам: «В связи с контактом с заражённым ковид19 Сергей Лавров будет находиться...

Posted by Maria Zakharova on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

