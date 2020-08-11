World Lukashenko's opponent has left the country The main rival of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in Sunday's presidential elections, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, traveled to Lithuania. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 11, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius confirmed that Tikhanovskaya is safe.



New demonstrations in protest against the results of the presidential elections in Belarus were organized last night, the police dispersed them by force, as well as on Sunday night, using tear gas and firing rubber bullets, Radio Free Europe reports.



A mass of outraged citizens, smaller number of people than on Sunday night, shouted "Shame!" and "Long live Belarus!", states the same source.



Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, arresting hundreds of protesters, assuring people that the "situation is under control", but according to the Russian and Belarusian media, there are arrests in other cities as well.



Reuters reports that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's associates failed to make telephone contact with her after she left the election commission building, stating that she considers herself the winner of the presidential elections in Belarus.