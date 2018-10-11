Huge Che Guevarra murals become landmarks in this city
Danish-Neapolitan artist Jorit Agoch ha painted incredibly large murals depicting Che Guevara on two buildings in Naples.Source: B92
Two buildings for socially endangered residents in San Giovanni and Teduccio in Naples are now decorated with the impressive murals.
Despite size, it took only 40 days to fully paint and embellish the buildings, and the landscape of Naples.
The controversial artist was arrested last week in Israel for painting a portrait of a 17 year-old Palestinian activists Ahed Tamimi.
The decision to pain Che Guevara came easily.
He said that the South American revolutionary was "like a lighthouse, a leading force for all my life decisions"
The residents, meanwhile, are enthusiastic about he mural, and say it represents encouragement to stand up to any social or political problem.
A giant mural by street artist Jorit Agoch, depicting the revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara on two buildings in San Giovanni a Teduccio in Naples, Italy.— Praveen Kumar (@ComradePraveenK) September 26, 2018
The artwork, painted on the sides of two buildings measuring 3,229 Square Feet each, took 40 days to be completed. pic.twitter.com/Oq6pKu6wP3