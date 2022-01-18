World New incidents at Australian airports: "Scandalous", "disgusting", "abusive" After the saga with Novak Djokovic, which started at the Australian airport, a new affair from the same place is on the horizon. Source: klix.ba Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 13:06 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File

Namely, according to the Klix.ba portal, security at airports in Australia, according to passengers, confiscates mobile phones and asks for codes for them, without giving any explanation for their actions.



Australia is at the center of the scandal again after many passengers complained that they were forced to hand over their mobile phones and codes to the airport security. One of the passengers told the British "Guardian" that he had to hand over his mobile phone and write the code for its unlocking on paper when he arrived at the airport on his way back after a ten-day stay in Fiji.



When the members of the airport security take away the mobiles from the passengers, they take them to certain rooms, where they stay for about half an hour, and the reason is not known.



"We are not informed why they want to check our mobile phones. They didn't tell us anything, this is a terrible violation of privacy. Who knows what they saw. When they have mobile phones and passwords, they have access to everything, email history, saved passwords, bank accounts, health insurance", said one passenger.



Such actions have already become a practice, and the Australian Border Force can legally confiscate mobile phones from all those who enter the country, regardless of whether they are Australians or foreigners.



A spokesman for the Australian Border Force said that it was a matter of "protecting the Australian community" and that in this way "the information gathered resulted in successful operations against illegal activities".



Journalists and human rights activists condemn the practice, calling it "disgusting and abusive" and the Australian government dictatorial. "This is really worrying, it should not be happening in Australia," claims activist Sophie McNeil.



Journalists especially have a problem with this practice, because they have to protect their sources and other confidential information.