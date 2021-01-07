Society Less than 2.000 newly infected In the last 24 hours, another 1.787 people were infected in Serbia, and 35 patients died. Source: B92 Thursday, January 7, 2021 | 16:16 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MARKO DJOKOVIC

There are 229 patients on respirators in hospitals across Serbia, and 6.311 are hospitalized.



In the last 24 hours, 8.845 people were tested for coronavirus in Serbia.



Out of 1.787 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Serbia in the last 24 hours, the most are in Belgrade, 545.



Just to reiterate, in recent days, a smaller number of newly infected people has been recorded. However, doctors warn that there must be no relaxation. At the end of 2020, the vaccination of the most sensitive part of the population with the Pfizer vaccine began in Serbia.



Vaccination with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V started yesterday.