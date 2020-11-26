Society Serbian government has adopted a new measure Today, Government of Serbia brought a new measure in combating coronavirus, related to the work of primary and secondary schools. Source: B92 Thursday, November 26, 2020 | 20:35 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC/ nr

At today's session, the proposal of the Crisis Staff in combating COVID-19 was confirmed, that students of all high schools, as well as older elementary school students, from the fifth to the eighth grade, will continue to attend online classes starting from Monday, November 30.



They will learn from home until the winter holidays, the beginning of which is scheduled for December 21, in the whole of Serbia, it is stated in the announcement of the Government of Serbia.



"In the period from November 30 to the beginning of the winter break, on December 21, classes will be held for students from the fifth to the eighth grade of primary schools and for high school students. The winter break begins on December 21, 2020, and ends on January 15, 2021 and will be valid for all primary and secondary school students on the territory of the Republic of Serbia", it is stated.



The Government of Serbia has decided to extend the measure of shortening working hours until 6 pm to restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs, bookmakers and shopping malls, and to shops and other retail stores until 9 pm - until December 15, 2020.



All previously adopted measures remain in force.