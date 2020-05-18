Society Vucic: If we face with a problem with COVID-19, the elections will not be a priority President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic is visiting the works on the reconstruction and construction of the Clinical Center of Serbia in Belgrade, within Phase A. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, May 18, 2020 | 11:55 Tweet Share Printskrin/ B92

Today, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, visited the works on the construction and reconstruction site of the Clinical Center of Serbia in Belgrade.



During the visit, Vucic said that the citizens had just seen how important health was in the past period and that the money invested in clinical centers and hospitals "was not thrown into the well", but that it was a very important thing.



He stated that KCS will have the most modern equipment, and added that even the clinical centers in Novi Sad and Kragujevac must not lag behind.



He spoke briefly with the workers, thanked them for their diligence and hard work and wished them happy work.



The Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar, the Mayor Zoran Radojicic, the Deputy Mayor Goran Vesic, the Director of KCS Milika Asanin also visited the construction site with the President.



Work on the renovation of KCS began in August 2018, when a project worth 110 million euros was announced, divided into two phases.



Vucic visited the works in April last year, when he pointed out that the investment in KCS is of the greatest, capital importance for Serbia, because it is a huge amount of money that is being invested in the construction of the new building of the Clinical Center and the renovation of the old one.



After the construction and renovation, KCS will cover about 30.000 square meters and get 930 new beds, of which 200 are new in intensive care.



In the first phase, KCS will, as previously announced, get a completely new emergency center with 500 new beds, 150 of which are in intensive care, 30 operating rooms, a nuclear center, new surgeries premises, and an expanded laboratory.



The main contractor is a consortium consisting of "GH Holding" and "Delta Engineering", and there are more than 300 workers on the construction site every day.



The first decision on the construction of KCS was made in 1973, the works began in 1976, and the building of the Polyclinic was opened in 1987.



There will be over 900 beds and 300 units of intensive care in the Clinical Center that is being built, and according to the words of Minister Zlatibor Loncar, there will be 2.000 rooms.



The works are planned to be completed by September 2022.



In 15 days, the modern laboratory was constructed, which processes several thousand samples of coronavirus daily, Loncar said

Vucic: This is of special importance for us

"This is of special importance for us," President Aleksandar Vucic said.



According to him, all the citizens will be proud of this Clinical Center.



"I was called the prime minister for toilets, but there will be 532 toilets here," the President said.



He explains that KC will be a place where thousands of lives will be saved.



"In our country, the Constitution and laws determine when elections are held," Vucic said, explaining that it is like taking an exam and that it should not be postponed.



He also says that Serbia has the mildest attitude towards refugees and that we understand how it is to the people from Syria, Afghanistan, thus we will show solidarity in the coming period.



"We want to prevent the citizens from invading the property, but also the problems between them," Vucic said, adding that public order and peace must be respected.



Asked whether the increase in new coronavirus infections could affect the postponement of the elections, Vucic answered that those who slammed into the pots and demanded the abolition of measures against the coronavirus, have now grabbed the straw because they think they would have better results in the elections in September.



"When they gathered in Vracar during the curfew, everyone was silent. And when they gathered in front of the Presidency. Then you were bothered by another political gathering that bothered me, also," he says and adds:



"If we have problems with the coronavirus and a large number of infected, elections will not be the most important."



Still, he doesn’t think that’s going to happen.



When it comes to the leader of Dveri, Bosko Obradovic, the President says that he (Obradovic) and his associates said that they would not talk to him.



"I don't know what we would talk about now. The election campaign is underway," he says.



He says that the situation in Vranje is somewhat better than yesterday, but that it is not good. According to him, there are 15 more patients by 10 am today.



"Our goal is not to show false data, but to protect lives. That is why we are testing a large number of people."