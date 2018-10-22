Society Volleyball: Serbian women defeat Italy for world crown Serbia's national team llate on Saturday in Japan beat Italy in the final game of the the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championships. Source: B92, Beta Monday, October 22, 2018 | 09:43 Tweet Share (Photo: FIVB)

The historic success took five sets (21-25, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19, 15-25) to achieve, and prevented the Italians from becoming world champions for the second time.

The Serbian women's team also won the European Championships in 2017.



Serbia's most valuable player was Tijana Boskovic, who scored 23 points, followed by Brankica Mihajlovic with 19 and Stefana Veljkovic and Milena Rasic with ten each.



Italy's Paola Egonu scored 33 points, while Lucia Bosetti scored 14.



Earlier on October 20, China's national team won the bronze after beating the Netherlands 3-0.