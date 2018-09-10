Society Government establishes Philanthropy Council Prime Minister Ana Brnabic chaired the first session of the newly established Philanthropy Council, which was held at the Serbian government last week. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Monday, September 10, 2018 | 09:32 Tweet Share (screen caputure, Tanjug)

The Philanthropy Council was established in order to create a stimulating environment for providing charity and further development of philanthropic infrastructure and culture of giving for the common good in the Republic of Serbia, taking into account the current situation and trends in giving in our society, the government announced.

"I am honored to preside over this council, whose work concerns every citizen of Serbia. As a country with a long philanthropic tradition, I am convinced that we can and must do more to help others. Fostering charity in society is a common task for all of us, and the Serbian government will be a strong support for individuals, businesses and institutions that understand the importance of helping and giving," Brnabic said.



At the initiative of the Coalition for Charity, Brnabic decided to form a Philanthropy Council aimed at improving public policies and creating an environment that encourages giving in Serbia.



Cochair of the Council, Veran Matic, expressed his expectation for further improvement of the charity and the desire to extend giving and assistance to several different areas. Looking back at the previous period, information was presented that until 2016 there had been a stagnation in charity, while in 2017, positive progress had been recorded, and with the creation of more favorable conditions, it is estimated that the increase in the giving will increase in the coming period.



On behalf of the Coalition for Charity, the director of the Ana and Vlade Divac Foundation, Ana Kosel emphasized that sustainable philanthropic infrastructure can be built and promoted only with the support of the state and all institutions involved in the creation of policies and laws in this area, and thanked the prime ministers for her readiness to give this topic the necessary momentum through the formation and work of the Council.



Kosel added that stimulating giving for the benefit of all citizens is the most important goal of the Coalition for Charity, which is made up of non-profit organizations that, in cooperation with USAID, are implementing the project "Framework for Giving in Serbia."