Migrants get stranded on Drina River/VIDEO A group of 15 illegal migrants, who attempted to cross the Drina River into Bosnia downstream from Zvornik, near Trsic, have been returned to Serbia. Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 11:23

SRNA agency received confirmation of this from Zvornik border police chief Mirel Imamovic.

Imamovic said that the group of migrants had attempted to cross into Bosnia from Serbia, but failed due to the river's high water.. Instead they got stranded on a river island.



Border police officers from both countries monitored them on Monday, and returned them to Serbia once the water level dropped.