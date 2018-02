Region Albanian consul's car torched in Greece A vehicle belonging to the Albanian consulate in Thessaloniki, Greece, has been set on fire and "significantly damaged," the Greek police said. Izvor: B92 Monday, February 26, 2018 | 16:27 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to news agencies, the car was not parked near the diplomatic mission of Albania.

For now, the motive is not known, nor has anyone claimed responsibility for this incident. The car had diplomatic license plates.