Region "We could join EU together if Serbia recognizes Kosovo" Edi Rama says although Serbia is ahead of Albania in the process of EU accession, the two countries could join the EU together. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, January 24, 2018 | 16:42

Speaking in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, the Albanian prime minister said this could happen "under the assumption that Serbia recognizes Kosovo."

"This is a performance-based process. Serbia has advantage because it is already negotiating and we hope to start negotiations this year," Rama said.



"But that's healthy competition and we would like to move faster and, why not, be in the same position in the future and to join the EU together, on the assumption that Serbia recognizes Kosovo," he told reporters.