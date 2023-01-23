Politics Vučić: I am worried; "They are looking for a conflict" PHOTO/VIDEO Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed the public and commented on the current events in Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92 Monday, January 23, 2023 | 21:36 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIĆ/ nr

President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said tonight that he was afraid that no one wanted to talk about the context, the circumstances and what Serbia is really facing when referring to the Franco-German plan for Kosovo and Metohija.



"We have all seen versions of the Franco-German plan. It is no longer just theirs, and we will talk about that later. When you look at a paper, you easily find objections, and there is nothing in this paper that we can be enthusiastic about. I participated in all the conversations, since the moment when Ivica Dacic was at the head of the government, and it never looked like this. The question arises why? The fact is that the geopolitical circumstances have changed, Europe is in a de facto war. There is no tolerance for discrepancies in the political sense, and on the other hand, they want that in their yard, and we are also their (European) yard, they want everything there to be as they want," he said.



As he stated, the complete European context is such that, if we look carefully, after the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, everything has become one of the biggest problems for us.



He also recalled the incidents that Albin Kurti causes in order to try to drag Serbia into the conflict.



"In Kurti's time, there have been 287 incidents so far. This year alone, 10 serious ones. The latest is today's wounding of Miljan D., who is in a stable condition and we wish him a speedy recovery," he said and explained that Kurti wants a conflict so that NATO takes his side.



He pointed out that the foreigners were more worried that Rada Trajković spent two hours sitting on the bench, than about the attack on the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija.



As he stated, no one asked or consulted Serbia regarding the drafting of the Franco-German plan.



"Without any guilt. Not a single Albanian was shot. We did nothing anywhere, and they came and showed the plan... The fact that there is an obligation not to oppose the entry of the so-called Kosovo into the UN is hidden," he said and added:



"They accepted all of that and that plan de facto became a new negotiating framework for the Republic of Serbia," he said.



Vučić emphasized that it is important to discuss everything.

Three threats to Serbia

Vucic said that he was told by EU and U.S. envoys last week that he had to accept the latest EU plan, based on the Franco-German proposal, or Serbia would face an end to its EU accession talks, a stop to new and withdrawal of existing investments as well as political and other measures which would inflict damage on the country.



"It will happen in five, three months, or a year... I'm worried, I'm not going to sweep the problems under the carpet. I quoted what they said to me, and it was repeated three more times. Each time, I reacted very strongly to it," he said.



As he said, his job was to take care of the country.



"I made it clear, but don't worry, you all know what I'm talking about. We know what is unacceptable for Serbia," said Vučić.

The fight for Community of Serbian Municipalities

He pointed out that now there is a big fight for the Community of Serbian Municipalities.



The Serbian President voiced concern over what he said is a lack of any rational approach to resolving problems. “I saw that in the talks with representatives of the most powerful countries of the world. The time of reason is past – no one wants to listen to me… They have their own agenda – the defeat of Russia and everything in the way of that agenda will be swept away,” he said.



"When I tell them, we must take care of the establishment of the CSM first, they say yes, but you see, it's not realistic... We want compromise, we want dialogue, but both sides have to make concessions. But the problem is that you see that one side can do what they want and be rewarded for it," he said and added:



"First comes the obligation to form the CSM. I am worried because there is one thing, and you all know what thing I am talking about. I realized that I will not give up on that".



Vučić said that we have to start a discussion within our society.



"Could I have said: 'Get out, we will not discuss anything'. I could have. But they would withdraw investments, change the visa regime".



As he said, Serbia must talk, must participate in dialogue, it must continue its European path.



"Economically and politically, we would have been lost without it. I was strong enough to say in the face of the big five what it is that I will take on. Our plan is to work much more, much stronger, to work on reforms of our legal and media system as well, to try to be the best... A difficult period is ahead of us, we will need much more effort, much more work and energy," he said.



He added that he will protect the citizens of Serbia and the state of Serbia, and as he said, he believes that this is the only possible way.



"If the choice is that, on the one hand, we have sanctions and isolation or, on the other hand, we are going to say we accept everything, immediately, which means Kosovo in the UN, I am in favor of the path of compromise as much as possible".

Compromise, compromise and only compromise

President of Serbia said that we have not signed anything, but that "we have to look for a compromise solution".



“Nothing is going to happen today, tomorrow, not in a month or three but when we are faced with final demands Parliament and the people will decide on them,” he said and added that he would invite political parties to tell them of the details of his meetings with the EU, French, German, Italian and US envoys.



Vučić added that "it is important to show that we want peace in the region and to show what we expect in the future and to fight for it".



He recalled the role of Western countries in creating the so-called Kosovo and pointed out that it is not strange that they see the so-called Kosovo as a country.



"When we passionately and strongly disagree with something, we still have to understand what their strength is, what our strength is".



"It is up to us to try to compromise and reach the normalization of relations so that the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija can live normally, that no one harasses them every day and that we protect the state of Serbia and its integrity and unity. It will be very difficult and that is why I am afraid", he said and announced difficult days in the second half of this year.



As he said, "he knows what he will decide", but "not on behalf of Serbia".



"Other competent state bodies and, eventually, citizens will decide on behalf of Serbia," said Vučić.



He added that he has nothing against convening a special session of the National Assembly on these issues.

Resignation?

Speaking about the possible resignation, President of Serbia said that there is no doubt that the war in Ukraine has brought us great misfortune in every sense.



"I think the question is what they can offer, what I was facing two days ago was just a bludgeon. We have to be fair and say that the EU is the biggest investor and donor in Serbia. They came with a bludgeon, and I believe that there will be better news in the future. I asked for support and help from the EU. We will see," he said.



He added that everything will go as he said, until we get to the moment when we have to make a statement and declare our position.



"As for the resignation, this is certainly my last mandate. If there is a need to save the state in any way, I would not hesitate. It is not this moment, but I have no problem with it. I live for the state and I am a soldier of the state. Whatever is in the state's interest, I will do it," said Vučić.