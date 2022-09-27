Politics Drama in the Trepča mine; the trapped miners come to the surface The miners from Trepča, who had been trapped underground since this morning due to a power outage caused by a lightning strike, began to emerge, reports Koha. Source: B92 Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 16:25 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, TTstudio

This was confirmed by the president of the trade union, Gani Osmani.



As he stated, the problem with the electricity has been fixed, and the miners are leaving the mine.



"It is expected that in a few minutes all the miners will go outside. Their condition is good," Osmani said, reports Koha on its website.



123 miners were trapped in the "Trepča Jug" mine due to a power outage, announced the president of the Miners' Union, Gani Osmani. Osmani said earlier that the miners were in a part of the mine where there is better ventilation.



They are miners from the first shift, who started working at 7 a.m. and were supposed to finish at 2 p.m.