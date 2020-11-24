Politics Vesić to file a lawsuit in Strasbourg: Priština denied access to the City of Belgrade Belgrade Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić announced a lawsuit to the Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg against Priština for banning him from entering Kosovo-Metohija. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 12:42 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Dragan Kujundžić

Vesić stated that he expects the court to say whether it is allowed to ban the movement of people in Europe.



He reiterated for TV Pink that the reason for the ban on his entry into Kosovo and Metohija on Monday was stated to be "a danger to security" and assessed that it was a "formal" reason, and that the real reason was, as he says, his scheduled activities in Kosovska Mitrovica, that is, signing a Charter on the twinning of that city with Belgrade.



Vesić said that he should have visited the works on the residential building in Kosovska Mitrovica, to accommodate 20 refugee families who have lived in collective accommodation for more than 10 years, as well as on the construction of a park and playground financed by the City of Belgrade.



"Pristina's message to Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is that Serbian children do not have the right to a park and a playground, and that Serbs do not have the right to apartments. Pristina did not stop me, but the City of Belgrade", Vesic pointed out.



"This is a violation of the Brussels agreement. This best shows why they do not allow the formation of the Community of Serb Municipalities (CSM), because Serbs from Kosovo and Metohija would cooperate with the whole world, not only with Belgrade," Vesic said.



He stated that cooperation between cities is being promoted in the EU, and that Pristina tried to prevent cooperation between Belgrade and Kosovska Mitrovica yesterday.



"It is a policy that should create permanent insecurity and conditions for Serbs to leave Kosovo and Metohija." This policy is implemented by the Prizren League. If Hoti wanted to build a playground in Presevo, we would not have prevented him because we think that both Serbian and Albanian children should have a playground", Vesić stated.