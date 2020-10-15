Politics "I won't trade the territory of Kosovo or make concessions" "I will not trade the territory of Kosovo or make concessions," Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said in an interview with ABC News's "Balkan" show. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 15, 2020 | 12:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE Valdrin Xhemaj

The Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions of Pristina stated that, when it comes to the dialogue with Belgrade, he will not accept a solution that leaves open questions, Zeri reports.



"I will not trade the territory of Kosovo or make concessions," Hoti said in an interview with the show "Balkan" on ABC News.



He reiterated that he is striving for an agreement with Belgrade, which will solve the problem once and for all, that is, hoping for it to be resolved by mutual recognition.