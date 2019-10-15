Politics Palmer cancels participation in Belgrade Security Forum US State Department's Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, canceled his participation in Belgrade Security Forum to be held from October 16-18 Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 09:00 Tweet Share

Palmer was scheduled to address the official opening of the Belgrade Security Forum on Thursday, October 17, and speak on the topic of "Sustainable solutions for the Western Balkans".



As announced, speakers at the official opening will include German diplomat in charge of the Western Balkans Susanne Schutz, former EU Foreign Policy Chief Catherine Ashton, and former French Ambassador to Belgrade, Frederic Mondoloni.