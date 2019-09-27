Politics Macron: I'll engage myself in the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he will get actively involved in resolving the problem in Belgrade-Pristina dialogue after the Kosovo elections Source: Tanjug Friday, September 27, 2019 | 08:28 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ Yann Coatsaliou Pool

President of France made this statement on Thursday, in a brief meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic, sending sincere greetings to the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in a statement.



During a general debate meeting at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister Dacic congratulated President Macron on his excellent speech during his recent visit to Serbia and conveyed to him that his visit was one of the best visits by a foreign official in the history of our country.



President Macron, who was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, replied that it was a special honor and a great pleasure.



He also told his wife that the minister sings beautifully and that he had a wonderful time in Serbia, the statement said.