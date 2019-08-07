Politics "Dacic plans to interfere in US domestic politics" Michael Carpenter considers that Dacic's announcement that he will organize Serbian diaspora to support Trump presents his intention of interfering in US policy Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | 18:33 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Vadim Vasenin

"The Serbian Foreign Minister plans to interfere in US domestic politics by rallying Serbian Americans to support Trump in 2020", stated Michael Carpenter, former Foreign Policy Advisor of the US Vice President Joseph Biden, present candidate of the Democratic Party for the president, on his Twitter account, quoting Dacic's statement.



Carpenter added that he "personally think he's making a big mistake, and U.S. support for Serbia's European path should remain a bipartisan issue".



Dacic had given statement to "Srpski Telegraf" yesterday, claiming that as a Foreign Minister, he’ll "organize the formalization of support for Trump at the next elections".



"If we do it smartly, if we unite those votes, we will create a better position with the new administration", Dacic told “Srpski Telegraf", adding that 650,000 Serbs live in the States.