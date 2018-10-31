Politics Govt. to discuss accusation one of its members is drug boss The Serbian government is yet to discuss the accusation made by opposition SRS party leader at the expense of minister and one of deputy PMs Rasim Ljajic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 31, 2018 | 11:31 Tweet Share The Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade (Tanjug, file)

This has been stated by another deputy PM, and minister in charge of transport and construction, Zorana Mihajlovic.

"Once we do discuss it, we will present our stance," she told Prva TV on Wednesday, asked to comment on the goings-on in the National Assembly on Tuesday, when the accusation was made - and what the government's position was.



Speaking about the atmosphere in the Assembly, Mihajlovic stressed that it needs to be "much more tolerant in every sense of the word."



During the Assembly session yesterday, Seselj accused Ljajic of being the leader of a narco cartel in Serbia, after which members of Ljajic's SDPS walked out.