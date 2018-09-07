Politics For the EU, fiasco seems to be the hardest word Journalist Petar Gajic is reporting on Friday about a stormy day in Brussels - which was, according to announcements, to be key for Belgrade-Pristina relations. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, September 7, 2018 | 17:45 Tweet Share (EPA, file. illustration)

In light of the heightened tensions, above all thanks to the media statements made by Pristina and Belgrade officials, a meeting between Aleksandar Vucic and Hashim Thaci has not occurred today - instead they held bilateral meetings with EU representative for foreign and security policy, Federica Mogherini.

"The dialogue in Brussels, announced in recent weeks as something very important and decisive, was over before it even began. 45 minutes after the arrival of Aleksandar Vucic at the European External Action Service in Brussels, the head of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, came out to the press and said that Vucic will not meet today with the Pristina delegation, after the threats that had been issued last night," the Prva TV journalist reported.



He added that it is still uncertain whether Vucic will travel to Kosovo and Metohija this weekend, as planned.



"Mogherini tried to persuade Vucic to meet face to face which Thaci, which Vucic refused. Mogherini shuttled from office to office, where delegations were sitting, and according to Thaci, the talks had been conducted through mediators and the topics of discussion also included those from the dialogue, but no progress could be made because there was no direct meeting between the two presidents," Gajic added.



The Prva TV reporter further described the mood in Brussels:



"It is very difficult for European officials to admit that what happened today is a complete fiasco, and a step backw in relations between Belgrade and Pristina. European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said that the talks also concerned essential issues, although the presidents did not meet, and that in the next two weeks Mogherini will schedule a new meeting between Vucic and Thaci in order to achieve some kind of progress before the UN General Assembly."



The journalist added that Thaci also tried to play the situation down as less strained than they it really was, saying that trialeral meeting sometimes did not take place in the past, too, and that he was open to continuing the dialogue.



"It is noticeable that all Pristina officials are trying to lower the tension also when it comes to Vucic's visit to Kosovo, whom they says is welcome," Gajic added.

Emails, lies, and police statements

The screen capture of the email, dated Sept. 6 (@markodjuric, Twitter)

The president of the Pristina provisional institutions Hashim Thaci told reporters in Brussels on Friday there were no obstacles to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's visit to Kosovo and Metohija - but a document has emerged that clearly shows he was lying and deceiving the public, Tanjug is reporting.



"We hereby confirm that we have received the notifications and necessary amendments for upcoming visit to Kosovo during the weekend. Kindly be advised that the agenda on the visit to Kosovo is partially approved. Referring to the proposed agenda, we cannot answer you positively on visiting the Gazivoda dam site. Thank you in advance for your understanding," said an email sent by the Pristina authorities to Belgrade's liaison officer in Pristina, Dejan Pavicevic.



Over on Twitter, head of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, posted an image of the email in question, accompanying it with the following comment:



"Proof that Hashim Thaci (is) lying! A clear ban of Pristina to visit Gazivode dam, which has been recently reconstructed by the state of Serbia."



Later on Friday, the Kosovo police announced that they would, when it comes to the planned visit of Vucic to Kosovo, act "within the framework of the plan of the government in Pristina."



A statement added that this "rules out (Vucic) touring Gazivode."



Meantime, the Serbian president has announced he would address the nation on Friday evening at 21:00 hours CET.



The topics will be today's round of the Kosovo dialogue in Brussels, and his announced visit to Kosovo.

Mogherini's official statement on Sept. 7

In the context of the EU facilitated dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina I hosted President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia and President Hashim Thaçi of Kosovo in Brussels today, Mogherini announced in a press release on Friday.



"I held several rounds of talks with both in bilateral format on all issues on the table. Difficulties remain. I trust the full commitment of both Presidents to continue the process and reach in the coming months a legally binding agreement on comprehensive normalization of relations, in line with international law," she said, and added:



"I will convene in Brussels the next high level session of the dialogue before the ministerial week of the UN General Assembly to bring the two sides together to advance the work on the content of the agreement."