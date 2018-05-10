Politics Putin is always there for us, says Serbian president We always talk with President of Russia Vladimir Putin sincerely, openly, and about all topics and, whenever necessary, he is there for Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 10:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said this for RTS late on Wednesday, summing up his two-day visit to Russia.

He added that Serbia is a reliable and fair partner, and that this has not been the case "only for one day."



Vucic said it was important that Serbia and Russia consolidate their friendship and cooperation in all areas of social life, and that he and Putin discussed "all key issues."



"I am grateful that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has shown a huge honor to the Serbian delegation and to Serbia as a state, by making us the main guests of this year's parade on the occasion of victory over fascism. This has proved that, in addition to having much in common in the past, that we will have much in common in the future," Vucic said.



He noted that he and Putin spent "a lot, a lot of time" talking about Kosovo and Metohija.



"We have analyzed all existing United Nations documents, we analyzed the behavior of all actors on the world political scene, above all on this issue," the Serbian president stressed.



He added that he also spoke with Putin about economic, energy, military-technical cooperation, as well as the visit of the president of Russia to Serbia.



"We expect him either in October or November," added Vucic.



Vucic repeated that "everyone knows, both here in Europe and in the world," that Serbia is on the European path - but that "when Serbia says it will not impose sanctions on the Russian Federation, then it will be so, as it will continue to behave in accordance with its commitment to military neutrality and the decision not to join NATO or any other military alliance."