Crime Media: Assistant Minister arrested, more arrests to follow S.S., the assistant minister of education and the owner of a big construction company, was arrested in a large police operation. Source: Kurir Tuesday, June 22, 2021 | 12:57

According to the media, there are suspicions of abuses regarding the tender related to the construction of the school at the time when Mladen Šarčević was the Minister of Education.



The operation of the police and of the Special Prosecutor's Office is still going on, new arrests are expected.