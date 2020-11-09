Crime Murder in Braće Jerković: Shots fired in the parking lot; operation "Whirlwind" PHOTO Several shots were fired this morning in the parking lot in Braće Jerković, the media report. Source: B92, Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, November 11, 2020 | 12:32 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

A man was shot dead at around 10 a.m.



According to them, police and ambulance teams were sent to the scene.



According to the first information, the police launched the Vihor 3 operation on the territory of Voždovac, Savski Venac and Rakovica.



As it was said in the ambulance service, the team that came to the scene, to Braće Jerković Street at number 201, and tried resuscitation, but could only state that the man had died.

Foto: Tanjjug/Zoran Žestić

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker was dressed in darker clothes and had a smaller sports bag with him.