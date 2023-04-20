Business & Economy Vučić in Sokobanja: "Such investments haven't happened in decades" PHOTO/VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is visiting the Zaječar district today. Source: B92.net Friday, April 28, 2023 | 12:28 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ STRAHINJA AĆIMOVIĆ/ bg

As stated, the program includes a tour of stands with local products and a speech by the president on the summer stage "Vrelo" in Sokobanja.



Vučić will then visit Rtanj to visit the final works on expanding the capacity of the "Ramonda" hotel.



In Knjaževac, a tour of the plantation and a conversation with the fruit growers is planned, as well as a tour of the "Mobi" furniture factory and a conversation with the citizens.



President will also visit the "Blagojević" distillery in Svrljig.

"We have to reach Europe"

The turn at Rutovac will reduce the journey by half an hour, which will do a lot for Sokobanja, said Vučić, adding that it will be the shortest way to Stara Planina.



He added that Serbia must continue to work on the gross growth of domestic products.



"We have to catch up with Europe. They said the other day that we will reach progress in 2070, and I think it will be in just 27 years, because we were 300 and 500 years behind. They don't say that there will be a greater difference in wealth, they already say that we, the poor, will only catch up with them then. We have shown that we can pull our country out of the crisis on our own," says Vučić.

"This type of investment in Sokobanja has not been seen for decades"

Vučić then addressed the people gathered.



"Thank you for the magnificent welcome," he said.



"Thank you very much for everything you have done to make Sokobanja the second most visited city after Belgrade," he said, adding that it is very important to organize the hospitals. He also emphasized the importance of road maintenance.



"Let the corridors take over and we will immediately build the highway near Rutovac to shorten it by half an hour. We have a project for that. It will cost 12 million euros, probably more," he informed.



The central part of the road will be reconstructed and a bypass will be built. As for water, he said that the problem will be solved through the "Clean Serbia" project. "We have to build the bypass and we have to do it. We will start working on the water immediately, those 15 million euros must be settled," said Vučić.



"This kind of investment in Sokobanja has not been seen for decades," he emphasized. He recalled that the salaries of medical workers will be increased before the end of the year.



"Before the end of the year, we will increase the income of doctors, because they do a responsible and difficult job... We want you to be safe, to be with our children and the elderly... We are going for another extraordinary increase... It is the most difficult job, literally like mining business... We didn't respect it and it's time to start respecting it," he said.



He said that soon additional tourist vouchers for vacations in Serbia will be provided in order to keep as many people as possible in the country, especially during the summer months.



He said that crossing the border between Serbia and North Macedonia will be made easier for citizens traveling to North Macedonia and Greece during the summer.

Prior to making speech

"Vouchers should be strenghtened"

Foto: Predsedništvo

He stated that Sokobanja was one of the most visited destinations, and that vouchers should be increased.



"We have to strengthen the vouchers, I didn't know that Sokobanja had the most visits after Belgrade," said Vučić.



In a conversation with the locals, he had the opportunity to learn about the riches that Sokobanja has to offer, stressing that whatever fair he goes to, he must visit the Sokobanja stands.

Visiting the Sokobanja stands