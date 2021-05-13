Business & Economy Vučić: We have great news that arrived late last night The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that we have great news today. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, May 13, 2021 | 14:11 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ RADE PRELIC/ bg

He added that this is the latest assessment of the IMF, which, he says, is "incredible for Serbia". While visiting the vaccination point for members of the Belgrade garrison, Vučić said that the news came late last night. However, at first he was not sure if we could announce it.



"I checked with my associates whether I can publish that information," president told members of the press.

Economic growth of 6 percent

As he later revealed, the IMF changed the growth estimates for our country. According to new projections, economic growth is 6 percent this year, and 4.5 percent in 2022 (it was originally announced that it would be 3.8 percent), while the deficit rate has been reduced.



"They changed to 6 percent. I am extremely proud of the latest forecast, which I received last night around 10 or 10.30 pm, that the IMF changed its projections for Serbia. Earlier they said that the growth would be 5 percent. The European Commission also changed the forecast and said that it will be 5.3 percent, and now the IMF has changed it to 6 percent", Vucic said in the "Dedinje" barracks, where a vaccination point for members of the Belgrade garrison and members of their families has been opened. Vučić pointed out that the IMF came to what Serbia was saying, that the growth of our country's GDP will amount to six percent this year. "I kept saying that we could ever reach seven percent," Vucic said.



He says that Serbia had a minus of 0.9 percent in 2020, which is why we were the best in Europe, along with Lithuania.

Public debt will start to fall

Also, the IMF says that this year, Serbia, despite the huge investment in the army and investment works, will not have a public debt higher than 60.3 percent.



"It is important that the IMF says that Serbia will not exceed 60.3 percent of the public debt, then the public debt will start to fall," the president said.

Financial aid to the vaccinated gave effects

According to him, vaccination, as well as the financial assistance that will be provided to the vaccinated, will accelerate the additional start-up of the economy. Namely, he pointed out that in the last six days, after the announcement that those who will be vaccinated by May 31 will receive financial support, the number of people who received at least the first dose has increased.



"We have tripled the vaccination compared to last week. We have 23.000 to 24.000 newly vaccinated a day, and there were between 8.000 and 9.000 of them earlier," he stated.



Therefore, he asked everyone to be vaccinated so that, as he says, "we can start treating patients suffering from other illnesses as well."

50 percent economy growth

He emphasized that the Serbian economy has increased by as much as 50 percent in just a few years.



"We have never had such growth in history," he noted.



He adds that they will work on the inflow of direct foreign investments, but also on strengthening the domestic sector, through guarantee schemes and other measures.

Investments in the military

Vučić also announced huge investments in the Serbian Army.



"When it comes to the Pristina army, it has been announced that they will allocate 100 million annually for their ministry and army, while we allocate 2 billion, which are incomparable data," he said.



Therefore, as he says, we should not be afraid. "They cannot endanger us, but the intention is clear. It is our job to preserve peace and stability," says Vucic.

European Commission forecasts

Just to reiterate, the Minister of Finance, Siniša Mali, stated yesterday that very encouraging economic forecasts for Serbia are coming from Europe and the world. Thus, the European Commission (EC) in its spring economic forecast for 2021 predicted a growth of Serbia's GDP of 5.3% for this year, which is an improvement of 0.5% compared to the autumn projection. He added that the Republic of Serbia ended the first quarter with a plus of 1.2%, and that the projected minus of 1.3%, so that a real economic opportunity opens for Serbia to achieve growth higher than the projected 6% by the end of the year.



"If that happens, we will once again be among the most successful countries in Europe in terms of economic growth rate, which is clear from the projections of the European Commission. Serbia started this year strongly and offensively on all economic fronts. The monetary and fiscal measures we have brought have significantly contributed to that, i.e. three aid packages to the economy and the population, but also a stable business environment in the country", Mali concluded.