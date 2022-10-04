World Putin's offer: We take your country, subjugate your citizens and you can then sign it German Foreign Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock accused President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, of not being ready for peace negotiations and perpetrating terror Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 14:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ STRINGER

"As things currently stand, Putin clearly showed with his speech on Friday how ready he is for negotiations," underlined Annalena Baerbock in a statement to the daily "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung".



According to her, Putin's offer reads: "We take away your country, subjugate your citizens and you can then sign it."



Annalena Baerbock believes that this is the opposite of peace and that it represents terror and lack of freedom.