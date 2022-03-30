World New statement of the World Health Organization The number of new coronavirus cases in the world is 14 percent lower than in the previous week, while the number of deaths increased by 43 percent. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | 09:32 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A statement from the World Health Organization says that more than 10 million people were infected with the coronavirus last week, while more than 45.000 patients died, reports TASS



The WHO explains that the larger increase in the number of deaths was due to the change in the definition of the death from COVID-19 in Chile and the USA and the changed reports from India and the region of Southeast Asia.



According to the WHO, since the outburst of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been confirmed in almost 482 million people, while more than six million have died.