World The "corona generation" is coming and it will not be good What used to be normal for young people - parties, hanging out with friends, travelling, is no longer normal. "Corona generation" is maturing, with consequences Source: DW Monday, October 19, 2020 | 11:18 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Michael Probst

In the Berlin Neukölln district, everything is full of young people on Friday nights. But the increase in the number of newly infected people already at half past nine in the evening shows the consequences. The bars are still as full as the rules of the distance allow, which means that they are half empty compared to the usual crowds on Fridays.



Guests sit quietly, wearing masks at pool tables and table football. There are no more people in front of the door as they were ten days ago.



Sporadic tourists are looking for remnants of nightlife. One passerby says that people in their thirties are more severely affected by restrictions than young people: "They may be looking for someone to start a family. This reduces the chances of meeting someone. "

"Not like before"

The Silesian Gate (Das Schlesische Tor) ten minutes before the obligatory closing time at 11 p.m. Before the bar closes, Linus takes another beer. He has just turned eighteen: "Yes, I follow the rules regarding COVID-19. But nothing is like before, when you could go here and there and gossip, and spend a nice evening".



His friend Liam adds: "It is difficult for young people to keep limits. It is clear that we want to hang out. But it is also clear that we need to protect older people. "



These young men are not in favor of proposing that the federal police be involved in monitoring compliance with the measures. They say that they understand if the police intervene when it comes to a large gathering with fifty or more people, but they do not approve of punishment for the slightest oversight.

Missed chances

Michael Korsten, a professor of sociology at the University of Hildesheim, focused his research on the "corona generation". He conducted a survey among young people about "social distance". The results are surprising: "Although this generation routinely uses digital social networks, a large number of young people distinguish very well between the real and digital worlds," says Korsten.



He believes that the pandemic crisis will have long-term consequences on the planning of life among young people. There is already a whole generation whose future is waiting and must constantly find a new orientation.



That, according to Professor Korsten, could lead to great frustration. Some chances in gaining knowledge and experience as well as in private life cannot be compensated, he says, and as an example he cites the usual year of voluntary work abroad after high school.



Economics professor Regina Rifan expects that this generation will have the so-called "scar effects" - because young people will miss a lot in school and college. Due to the crisis, Rifan adds, they will be paid less after their first job than the generations before them, and they might not be able to get over this during their entire career.

"We're not going to bed at eleven in the evening."

Tanjug/AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Fifteen minutes after the official rally in Berlin. Three friends, Nele, Yolanda and Belen, would only now go out under normal circumstances. They have just finished their studies or professional training and they feel that the pandemic is taking out their joy in life.

"We thought that after studies or vocational school we could do something really good," says Nele and complains that everything ended before it even started: "We wanted to go abroad, to really travel. We have our diplomas in our pockets, and now all this is just getting on our nerves. "



"Everyone has come to terms with the situation. But for many, that means taking away their personal freedom so that they can't go out at night. However, in a way, we need it", says Belen.



She adds that at eleven in the evening, they can't go anywhere anymore. "Sure, we're not going to form a big group, but we're still not going to bed at eleven on Friday."



Sociologist Korsten believes that this is a natural generational need: "Celebrations at a younger age also mean "burning out". A young man wants to test boundaries, together with other people. "



The "Corona Generation" is preparing for new restrictions. Those we met in Berlin say they will abide by all measures. But it is clear to everyone that they will miss a lot of fun in Berlin nights.