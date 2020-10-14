World 0

Is this a significant indication of election outcome: Queues and waiting for 5 hours

Residents of the US state of Texas on Tuesday joined the millions of US citizens who voted earlier in record numbers, ahead of the presidential election.

Source: Tanjug, Voice of America
According to footage from social networks, long lines could be seen in front of polling stations in big cities such as Houston and Dallas, Reuters reports.

In Georgia, where early voting for the Nov. 3 election began on Monday, some citizens waited five hours or longer to vote.

In that country, in addition to the President of the United States, voters are also voting for candidates for two seats in the Senate, reports the Voice of America (VOA).

In some locations, there were delays due to problems with voting machines, voter rights groups said.

Similar problems led to long delays during the party's primary elections in June, the VOA recalls.

Three weeks before the election, Americans have already cast more than 10 million ballots in person or by mail across the country, according to data collected by the American election project.

Voters in most U.S. states and in the capital, Washington DC, have the opportunity to vote earlier at polling stations.

In many states, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the criteria for voting by mail have been expanded.

Republican candidates usually have the support of the majority of voters in Texas and Georgia, but this year the election race between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joseph Biden in those countries is more uncertain, according to the VOA.

According to opinion polls, Biden and Trump are almost equal in Georgia this year, while the incumbent president has a smaller advantage in Texas.

