World Johnson and NATO "Musketeers": "One for all and all for one" NATO leaders have tried to alleviate disagreements, saying they remain united on security issues and determined to defend each other despite the controversies Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 13:59 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has taken this position at the NATO summit held at a luxury hotel in Watford, near London.



"Clearly it is very important that the alliance stays together, but there is far, far more that unites us than divides us", Johnson said.



AP reports that Johnson pointed out that NATO success lies in "the essential principle enshrined in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty - that if any one of us is attacked, all of us will go to their defense. If NATO has a motto, it is, 'one for all, and all for one'."



Allegedly, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not address the assembled journalists.



The leaders of the 29 transatlantic members meet for a half-day session.

They should issue a declaration highlighting their commitment to NATO at a time when the Alliance is celebrating its 70th anniversary and show that NATO is adapting to modern threats and potentially new adversaries such as China.



U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron clashed Tuesday over criticism of NATO made by Macron.



Macron said NATO needed a wake-up call and complained about the lack of U.S. leadership.