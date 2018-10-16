World Russian Church cuts ties with Constantinople Patriarchate The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople is no longer seen as a single coordinating center of the Orthodox Church. Source: TASS Tuesday, October 16, 2018 | 11:14 Tweet Share Moscow (Tanjug/AP, file)

Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said this on Monday, TASS reported.

Earlier in the day, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said it refused to recognize the decision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople to grant autocephaly to the Church of Ukraine and announced its decision to sever Eucharistic ties with it.



The Synod revoked a legally binding status of the 1686 letter, which empowered the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kiev, and lifted anathema from the heads of two non-canonical churches in Ukraine - Filaret of the Kiev Patriarchate, and Makary of the Ukrainian Autocephalous Church.