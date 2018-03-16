World "Crimea is Ukraine" says US; Russians bring up Kosovo Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov has suggested to the US State Department to tell how they were "ripping Kosovo apart from Serbia," using bombs. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 16, 2018 | 10:52 Tweet Share (freeeimages.com, file)

Pushkov did this on Twitter, commenting on Washington's condemnation of President Putin's visit to Crimea.

"I propose to the State Department, to, instead making statements about Crimea, tell how they were, without any referendum, ripping Kosovo apart from Serbia with bombs and missiles. And Crimea was Russian even when the United States did not really exist - they only managed to illegally and with arms in hand secede from Britain. A worthless document," Pushkov wrote.



He was referring to the document the US State Department published earlier, entitled, "Crimea is Ukraine." Sputnik is reporting that the text condemns the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to that peninsula, while Russian claims to this territory are considered false.



It is also noticed that Crimea's residents voted in he referendum "under scrutiny by heavily armed Russian troops."