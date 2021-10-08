Society 6.401 cases of coronavirus, 49 people died 6.401 cases of newly infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Friday, October 8, 2021 | 15:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

49 people died.



21.119 samples were tested.



There are 279 patients on the respirator, and 6.584 people were hospitalized.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 994.708 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Serbia, and 5.819.214 people have been tested. So far, 8.631 people have died from the coronavirus.

"We do not have the most difficult epidemiological situation"

The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, stated today that this is not the most difficult epidemic situation, regardless of the fact that the number of newly infected was the highest on September 29.



"With these numbers, thanks to vaccination, we do not have the most difficult epidemic situation in hospitals. At the time of the worst epidemiological situation, we had many more hospitalized," Brnabić pointed out.