Society Former Minister Zoran Stankovic passed away Zoran Stankovic, a renowned pathologist, president of the Coordination Body for Bujanovac, Presevo and Medvedja, and a former minister, passed away this morning Tuesday, October 5, 2021

According to Nova source, Stanković died as he got infected with COVID-19. The news was also confirmed to the Serbian Radio and Television.



He graduated from the Medical Faculty in Nis in 1980. He received his doctorate in 1997. He completed his specialization in forensic medicine and pathology at the Military Medical Academy in 1988. He was promoted to the rank of Major General in 2001.



He started his career as a military doctor in Pec and Vranje. He was a pathologist on the battlefields of the former Yugoslavia. He was the head of the Military Medical Academy (VMA) from 2002 to 2005 and is considered the youngest head of the Military Medical Academy in history. On the announcement that he would be removed from the position of the head of the VMA, Military Medical Academy, he decided to retire on his own.



He was appointed Minister of Defense in the first government of Vojislav Kostunica from 2005 to 2007, and on that basis he was also a member of the Council of Ministers of the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro. He has been a member of the Yugoslav Committee for the Collection of Data on the Investigation of Crimes against Humanity and International Law since 1993.



In December 1997, he formed a team to investigate the consequences of the NATO bombing of Republika Srpska on suspicion of using depleted uranium missiles. He was a member of the Commission for Truth and Reconciliation, one of the most respected forensic scientists and pathologists in Serbia, and as of 1995, he has also worked as a United Nations expert.



He testified before the Hague Tribunal in several cases. At the suggestion of the G17 Plus party, he was appointed Minister of Health at the beginning of March 2011, where he remained until the end of the mandate of the government of Mirko Cvetković.



In early November 2012, Serbian government appointed him head of the Coordination Body for Bujanovac, Presevo and Medvedja.