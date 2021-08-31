Society "3.000 infected this week" The fight against the delta strain of coronavirus is extremely cruel, said the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Mirsad Djerlek. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 14:09 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva Foto: TV Prva

Djerlek stated that he is expected the virus to show all his strength in the coming weeks.



Djerlek stated that the pace of vaccination is extremely slow, adding that it is sad to see young unvaccinated people on respirators. He pointed out that with about 52% of those vaccinated, we are far from collective immunity, and thus we have extended the survival of the virus, which has now mutated.



Djerlek warned that the delta strain is far more contagious than the original variant of the virus, and that is why he once again appealed to everyone to get vaccinated, because that is the only solution. According to him, the students have been extremely disciplined so far and schools have not been a source of infection, but he adds that he does not know how long it will take to attend classes regularly, which starts tomorrow.



"The health care system is ready, although statistical data indicate that the situation is becoming more serious," Djerlek said. He expects the number of patients to reach 3.000 this week. Djerlek assures that the state is ready for a new wave of virus and that a sufficient amount of oxygen, drugs and hospital capacities have been provided.



"With all the built capacities, we expect that the health system will function in parallel and that non-COVID patients will have better health care, as well as that they will not suffer as in the previous year and a half," Djerlek concluded.