Society Less than 1.000 newly infected, less than 20 dead According to the latest data, 834 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia. Source: B92 Sunday, May 9, 2021 | 15:15

19 people died.



As a reminder, according to the official report of the City Institute for Public Health in Belgrade, 624.965 people were vaccinated as of yesterday, which is 44.9 percent of the adult population.



"As of yesterday, 1.120.983 doses of vaccines were given in Belgrade. Additional 70.987 people need to be vaccinated in order to vaccinate 50 percent of the adult population. Our ultimate goal is to vaccinate 750.000 citizens of Belgrade," said the deputy mayor of Belgrade Goran Vesić.



The Serbian portal PBS writes that Serbia has achieved notable success in vaccinating its population against COVD-19, thanks to deliveries of vaccines from China and Russia.



While many countries around the world are trying to provide sufficient quantities of vaccines for their citizens, in Serbia immunization is carried out with as many as four vaccines: Chinese Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.