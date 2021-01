Society 1.646 newly infected, 19 people died In the last 24 hours, 1.646 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in our country. Source: B92 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 16:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ DRAGAN KUJUNDZIC/bs

19 people died.



According to the Covid19.rs website, the total number of registered cases is 377.445, and the number of the dead is 3.810.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 2.506.636 have been tested, of which 10.511 in the last 24 hours.



4.924 were hospitalized, and 175 are on respirators.