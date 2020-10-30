Society Dr Tiodorović: Schools won't be closed in Serbia yet as they are not closed in Europe Epidemiologist Dr Branislav Tiodorović told RTS that there is no question of closing schools and kindergartens as this is the position taken in Europe as well. Source: RTS Friday, October 30, 2020 | 09:54 Tweet Share belchonock/depositphotos

City Secretary for Education and Child Protection Slavko Gak stated on Thursday for TV Prva that in the last two weeks the coronavirus was confirmed in several children and twenty employees in Belgrade kindergartens, as well as in almost 50 students, but that there is no room for panic from hour to hour.



Epidemiologist Branislav Tiodorović told RTS that there is no question of closing schools and kindergartens, and that this is the position that exists in Europe as well.



Branislav Tiodorović, being hosted on RTS News, said that there is a good model in Serbia when it comes to schools and kindergartens.



As he said, the situation in schools and students who were in contact with the positive, or who are positive, is monitored daily. Then classes or entire schools, depending on the situation, switch to the online model.



City Secretary for Education and Child Protection Slavko Gak told RTS that no kindergarten has been closed in Belgrade so far, but that he is concerned that in the last ten days the coronavirus has been confirmed in several children and employees in Belgrade kindergartens, as well as almost 50 students got infected.



Slavko Gak stated on RTS that preschool institutions in Belgrade have been working since May 11 and that to this day no kindergarten on the territory of the capital has been closed.



"We went through a crisis period during June and all employees in preschool institutions showed really great professionalism and high responsibility, and we went through that period without major problems. Now we are facing a new wave of infection," Gak said, adding that when it comes to the overall situation, things are not alarming for preschool institutions.



He emphasized that all kindergartens are working, epidemiological measures are being implemented and controlled.