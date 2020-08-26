Society 0

The Goverment of Serbia ordered: Controls were sent to all borders

Sanitary control has been increased at all borders, due to the returns of tourists from vacations from countries with an increased number of infected.

The Government prescribed measures for passangers from the countries with an unfavorable epidemic situation, which are North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia, reported RTS.

Citizens of these countries who are entering Serbia must have a negative PCR test, not older than 48 hours.

The Border Police give warnings to other passangers, with characteristics and symptoms of Covid19 and telephone numbers of the Institute of Public Health.

