Society Vucic will announce the decision for Belgrade: The capital is threatened with closure On the recommendation of the Crisis Staff, President Vucic should announce tonight the latest, harsh measures for Belgrade due to coronavirus, B92.net learned Source: B92 Thursday, July 2, 2020 | 11:15

As it was confirmed to us, Vucic should announce those measures tonight, during his guest appearance on RTS, all because of the very unfavorable epidemiological situation in the capital.



According to the latest data, out of the total number of those tested in Serbia in the last 24 hours, more than 80 percent of those infected are from Belgrade.



Tonight, after the meeting of the Crisis Staff, the President of Serbia will announce the final decision of the profession on new rigorous measures to suppress the epidemic in the capital.



According to our information, they are considering the reintroduction of curfew in the evening, or the complete closure of Belgrade, which will mean a ban on entering and leaving the city.