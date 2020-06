Society One person died, 74 new cases of coronavirus Today, 74 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Serbia. Source: B92 Saturday, June 6, 2020 | 22:05 Tweet Share Foto: Getty/LaurenDeCicca

Samples of 3.124 individuals were tested.



One person died.



The total number of active cases at this time is 437.



There are a total of 14 patients on respirators.



A total of 269.185 people were tested.



The total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic stands at 248.



Up till now, 11.056 people have recovered.