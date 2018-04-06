Society Orthodox Easter celebrated in Serbia Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday wished a happy Easter to the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) clergy and believers. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, April 6, 2018 | 16:24 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The country's majority Christian denomination - Eastern Orthodox - this year celebrates Easter on April 8.

In his message, Vucic extended his greetings to all believers who celebrate Easter "according to the Julian calendar" - and added, "in the holiday spirit of resurrection, let us remind ourselves of the timeless values of the Orthodox faith - love, forgiveness, tolerance, peace, mutual appreciation and understanding."



"I wish that you share the joy of the greatest Christian holiday with your loved ones, and that you spend Easter days in peace, love, and spiritual well-being. Christ is risen!"



Earlier on Good Friday, Foreign Minister and First Deputy PM also extended his greetings "to the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC), the clergy, the monastic community, and the believers who celebrate the holiday according to the Julian calendar."



"On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on my own behalf, I offer my congratulations on the most joyous Christian holiday, with the wish that you celebrate it in joy, prosperity, and happiness, with those closest to you," Dacic said.



"Let this holiday of hope and faith in a better future spur us to persevere on the path of Christ's victory of love over hatred, truth over lies, and justice over injustice. I wish that this holiday that stands above all holidays shows us the way toward unity in protecting our state and our citizens' interests, especially when it comes to the safety and the right to their everyday lives of out citizens in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija," Dacic said, according to an MFA statement.



"We know that times are always such as we make them - and let these joyful days spur us forward into a new, safe, and better future. I hope that, with all our differences, we will persevere in all our endeavors, safeguard one another, and recognize what's best for all of us," Dacic said.



On Thursday, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic extended her Easter greetings to Serbian citizens, while the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, published his Easter message earlier in the week.