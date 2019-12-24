Region LIVE Hundreds of Serbian Orthodox Church priests in front of the Montenegrin Assembly Priests and monks led by Metropolitan Amfilohije and Bishops Joanikije and Metodije had gathered in front of the Parliament of Montenegro, singing prayers Source: B92, Vijesti Tuesday, December 24, 2019 | 09:20 Tweet Share

A legislative committee session is being held today in the building, on which the Government's Bill on Religion is on the agenda.



Bishop Metodije has read the proclamation of the Council of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Niksic that was held on Saturday, accusing the Montenegrin government of trying to “steal” the Church’s property through a new law on religious freedom that threatens to legalise the discrimination of church positions in the country. Protective fences were erected in front of the Parliament building and police forces were present. The assembled priests sing prayers.



Montenegrin "Vijesti" states that about 600 priests and monks are expected.



Thereafter, a Holy Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. in the Temple of Christ's Resurrection.

"If the laws of modern times are not in harmony with the laws of contemporary world, then these laws are not the laws of true Montenegro, but they can turn into lawlessness. We ask MPs not to allow this shame and embarrassment. In particular, we appeal to the Muslims and Roman Catholics to prevent anyone from manipulating them on the basis of a previously signed contract, by claiming that this law does not apply to them", Amfilohije said in a speech.