Region TASS: Djukanovic like Mugabe; AP: Man who said no to Russia Western agencies are reporting about the victory of DPS leader Milo Djukanovic in the presidential election held in Montenegro on Sunday. Monday, April 16, 2018 | 09:17

They stress that the candidate whose party "said no to Russia and brought the country into NATO" has won.

AP said that Djukanovic "swept the election avoiding a runoff, and pledged to keep the small Balkan country firmly on a European path after it joined NATO last year in defiance of Russia."



According to latest preliminary results, Djukanovic recieved 53.8 percent, while his main opponent Mladen Bojanic won 33.5 percent.



"Sunday’s vote, the first since Montenegro joined the Western military alliance in December, was seen as a test for Djukanovic, who favors European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow," the agency writes.



The report also notes that Djukanovic is "a dominant politician" whose "party has ruled Montenegro for nearly 30 years."



Russia's TASS, meanwhile, reported about Djukanovic's victory and noted that he promised he would enable Montenegro to join the EU by the end of his five-year term in office.



The agency also observed that Djukanovic has been in power in Montenegro for 27 years - since 1991 - and that the number could reach 32 years by the end of this new mandate.



In this regard, TASS compared him to Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe, who had spent 40 years in power.