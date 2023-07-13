Politics Vučić to opposition: They know protesters won't vote for them; Elections will be held President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the nation at 9:00 p.m. tonight and spoke about the most current topics. Source: B92 Thursday, July 13, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bg

President Vučić spoke about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, Aleksandar Vulin, the opposition, protests and elections.



A few days ago, information arrived that there were more newborn babies compared to last year.



"That's important news, that's 0.8 percent compared to 2020, that's very important news. We're the only ones in the wider region that had a higher number. 62,700 children were born. Bulgaria alone had a little more than 53,000, Croatia has almost half of that number, 33,000. You can see the result of the measures we've implemented, of giving money to families," said President Vučić and added: "People write to me, complain, there are no special measures for the fifth and sixth child. The measures will be systemic, they will last for years."



"There are two indicators. One is to see the result of measures to give money to families. Simply solitary confinement is not the kind of environment where people want to have children. This can be seen in the municipalities where growth has been recorded. We can also see the tendency that is our hope for the future," said Vučić.



"In the same time, fewer people leave the country. Our fertility rate has increased from 1.52 to 1.63. That is not enough, but it is growth. The main contributor to this was less migration to the West, but also the return of people to the country," said President Vučić.



President Vučić said that there is a constant campaign against the state that "it does not take care of sick children", but that today Serbia is in the top five countries in Europe in terms of the level of aid for the treatment of rare children's diseases.



"In the period from 2008 to 2012, 440 children were sent abroad for treatment. In the period from 2013 to 2023, 4,887 children were sent. Ten times more than in the period of those who are giving us lectures. We will allocate another 30 million euros. Immediately after the birth of the child, tests will be done on newborn children for muscular atrophy. This is important so that people can plan their lives. It is a serious and difficult disease. This will be done from September in every maternity hospital," said Vučić. President Vučić also said that the little boy from Novi Sad, Lav Teodorović, needs the most expensive drug, Zolgensma.



"We hope to pass a rulebook according to which the state will pay for a maximum of eight children per year. It will be difficult, not because we don't have money, but because we have to reduce the deficit," said Vučić.



In addition, President promised higher salaries by 5.5 percent for teachers, nurses and pensioners as of September this year. “Those will be the highest pensions and salaries in history,” he pointed out.



President Vucic said that he expects at least 4.5 billion in foreign investments by the end of the year, adding that the country’s ''gold reserves have never been higher''.

About Kosovo and Metohija

Vučić says that the trick of the West is to withdraw a small part of the Albanian special forces from the north of Kosovo and Metohija.



"Of course it's a trick," said President Vučić and added: "No one is investigating it. They are allowed to kill Serbs and not be held accountable for shooting at Serbs. But if the Serbs have a shirt, a flag or don't like Kurti, Bislimi or someone else, they will be arrested."



Vučić says that the problem is when someone treats the entire country and all the people in it as jerks.



"They want to say that we are all jerks," said Vučić and pointed out that the mistreatment of Serbs by Pristina continues every day. Vučić claims that Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron asked Serbs to participate in the elections and to give up the boycott so that the fake mayors would leave the municipal buildings they occupied.



"They are playing games with us because they know that we have something to lose because our country is progressing. Now they say that if the protests continue, the EU will not contribute to peace. What do you want from us? To deny us the right to assemble?" Vucic said.



President Vučić also asked whether they will now beat us 25 percent less when they withdraw 25 percent of the special forces. "I read all their tricks in advance and I play chess better than them. The problem is that they have raw power. They are only interested in how to protect their child and how to balance everything. It goes so far as to say that they cannot impose sanctions against Sveçla because they "arrest hooligans".



And when the Macedonians started to arrest the terrorists who killed their police officers, then they demanded an amnesty law," said Vučić. President Vučić said that the problem is when he sees that Bosniaks have six ministries in Montenegro, while Serbs have nothing, despite the fact that there are 30 percent of them in Montenegro.



"Croats with 0.9 percent of the population will have it, and I'm happy about that. Albanians will too, only Serbs will not have it because they will always be a "disturbing factor", said Vučić. "Serbs in Slovenia cannot even be a national minority", pointed out Vučić and added: "That's because it wouldn't occur to the Serbs to claim some rights for themselves. It's like that everywhere."



Vučić says that it would be crazy to "fight against the whole world".



"Just don't think that you can fool us. It's our job to develop the country. Serbia is on the European path and must be on it," said Vučić.



President Vučić revealed that every other visit to Brussels was a nightmare for him.



"We have to take care of all our interests," said Vučić.

On Vulin

"They would all like to be able to sell weapons to whoever they want, without having us as their competition. That's why there were those stories about Krusik, etc. You have the right to do what you want. To share cluster munitions, and we don't have any right" Vučić said and added:



"We asked United States to provide information about what Vulin is being accused of. If there is any evidence, we will prosecute Vulin. And I know the reason. This will amount to nothing as the real reason is his relationship with Moscow. If I had announced the introduction of sanctions against Russia only a day before, sanctions would not have been imposed on Vulin and that's not what I think, but that's what I know, that's what I was told."



President Vučić took responsibility for the introduction of sanctions against Vulin and said that this is a serious situation for us.

About the elections

President Vučić said that the elections would have already been called if there were no protests.



"There will be elections. They will be held in peace and order. If they (politicians from the opposition) want, they can have them this year, if not, we will have general elections in April or May when there are also local and provincial elections," said Vučić and added that the SNS demanded elections when it was in the opposition.



"They know that even those people protesting will not vote for them," said Vučić.



President Vučić also announced the formation of People's Movement.



"We are working on a platform, program, plans. I would ask people who want good for Serbia to send their ideas, their plans, their wishes..." Vučić concluded.