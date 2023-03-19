Politics Ohrid meeting to finalize the Annex to the Agreement EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell said both parties will be bound by the agreement that will be part of their European path. Source: B92 Sunday, March 19, 2023 | 00:33 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski

"We have a deal. Kosovo and Serbia have agreed on the Implementation Annex of the Agreement on the path to normalisation of relations. The parties have fully committed to honour all articles of the agreement and implement their respective obligations expediently and in good faith".



The agreement on Saturday came after 12-hour talks between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and EU officials on implementing the deal, which both sides had agreed to in Brussels last month.



Borrell said the EU will now forcefully demand both sides to fulfil obligations if they want to join the bloc, warning there would be consequences otherwise.



He also touched upon a proposed Community of Serbian Municipalities in Kosovo, which would give greater autonomy to Serb majority municipalities, a long-disputed topic.



"Kosovo has agreed to launch immediately - and when I say immediately, I mean immediately - negotiations with the European Union facilitated dialogue on establishing a specific arrangement and guarantees to ensure an appropriated level of self-management for the Serbian communities in Kosovo," the EU top diplomat said.